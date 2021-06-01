Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings per share of ($3.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.92) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,292,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.73. 187,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.83. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.