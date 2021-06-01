Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings per share of ($3.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.92) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,292,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.73. 187,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.83. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.