Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

HEPA stock remained flat at $$1.70 during trading on Tuesday. 1,725,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,247. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,133,712 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

