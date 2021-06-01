Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $55,395,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

FLS traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.79. Flowserve has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $43.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.