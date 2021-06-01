Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. Exponent posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

