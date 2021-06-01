Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.16. 25,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,947. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 119.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 63.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 48,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.