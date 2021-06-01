Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post $3.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.79 billion and the highest is $4.21 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $4.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $15.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,304,026. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Wayfair by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W stock opened at $306.54 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $163.62 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.78 and its 200-day moving average is $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 3.14.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

