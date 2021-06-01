Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.43 Million

Analysts expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce sales of $137.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the lowest is $134.85 million. SP Plus posted sales of $93.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $605.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $612.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $713.34 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $770.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. SP Plus has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $758.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

