Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 435%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $9,070,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after acquiring an additional 667,605 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $3,337,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $3,214,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $2,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. 7,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $507.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.20 and a beta of 3.74.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

