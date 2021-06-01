Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.20 Million

Brokerages expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to announce sales of $123.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.80 million and the lowest is $118.59 million. NN reported sales of $150.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year sales of $487.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.83 million to $500.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $510.37 million, with estimates ranging from $496.73 million to $524.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.61 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNBR. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. 297,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NN has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NN by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NN by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 489,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,257 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in NN by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 388,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

