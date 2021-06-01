Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings. Arconic reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $37.40. 25,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,658. Arconic has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

