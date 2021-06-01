Zacks: Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after purchasing an additional 244,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.61. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $130.40 and a 1-year high of $178.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

