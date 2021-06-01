Zacks: Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce sales of $786.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $741.90 million and the highest is $800.70 million. The Middleby posted sales of $471.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in The Middleby by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after buying an additional 1,636,674 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,796,000 after buying an additional 104,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,673,000 after buying an additional 397,393 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.81. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

