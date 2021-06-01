Zacks: Analysts Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.35). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $53.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

