Zacks: Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to announce sales of $894.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $913.60 million and the lowest is $877.10 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $822.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

REYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

