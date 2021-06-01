Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Workhorse Group posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WKHS. TheStreet raised Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of WKHS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 275,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,282,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

