Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will report $28.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries reported sales of $17.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year sales of $121.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $122.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $163.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $168.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RADA shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

RADA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.16 million, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.99. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

