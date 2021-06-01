Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 148.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 134,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

