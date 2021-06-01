Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Newmont reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 563,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483,467. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

