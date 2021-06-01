Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Down 4.8%

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.77. 59,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,142,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at $357,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,485 shares of company stock worth $2,434,962. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after buying an additional 775,832 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Yext by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Yext by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

