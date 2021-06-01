Yearn Secure (YSEC) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,635.00

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Yearn Secure has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Yearn Secure coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002950 BTC on major exchanges. Yearn Secure has a market cap of $629,749.32 and $2,635.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Yearn Secure Profile

Yearn Secure is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,775 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

