yAxis (YAXIS) Market Capitalization Tops $11.77 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.63 or 0.00034830 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, yAxis has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $403,197.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.12 or 0.00300954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00191693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $358.56 or 0.00988879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00032642 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

