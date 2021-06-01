Xponance Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $5,413,444. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.