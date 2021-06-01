Xponance Inc. Sells 2,435 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,373 shares of company stock worth $37,189,369. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $343.12 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.36 and a 52-week high of $406.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

