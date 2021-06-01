Xponance Inc. Sells 1,138 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,925 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,944 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,796 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NLOK opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.