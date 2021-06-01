Xponance Inc. Purchases 91 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

ZEN opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.92. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.75 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $5,844,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,371,952.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,746.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,216 shares of company stock valued at $26,922,812 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

