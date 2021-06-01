Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

