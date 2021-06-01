Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 342.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,627 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Xerox by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Xerox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

