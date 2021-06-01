xDai Price Reaches $9.20 on Exchanges (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One xDai coin can now be bought for approximately $9.20 or 0.00025073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, xDai has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. xDai has a market capitalization of $52.25 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.40 or 0.00306197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00194664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.83 or 0.00972059 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00033352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About xDai

xDai’s total supply is 8,375,060 coins and its circulating supply is 5,676,703 coins. xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com

xDai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using U.S. dollars.

