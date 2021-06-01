Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WH stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.79. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

