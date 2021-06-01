W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 7.5%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.02. 42,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,706,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $584.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 986,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 71,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 134,730 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $5,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $4,488,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

