Wrapmanager Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $66.70 and a 12 month high of $96.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.69.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.