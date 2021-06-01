Wrapmanager Inc. Buys New Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 182.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $123.02.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $361,770.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

