World Asset Management Inc Sells 245 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,701.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,732 shares of company stock worth $5,436,870 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

ResMed stock opened at $205.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.99 and a 200-day moving average of $203.14. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.57 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

