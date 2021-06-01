World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

QRVO stock opened at $182.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.98. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,029.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,591 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

