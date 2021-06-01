World Asset Management Inc Has $574,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

