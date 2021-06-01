World Asset Management Inc Has $561,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST opened at $347.51 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.72 and a 12-month high of $349.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.