Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 2,452 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR traded down $8.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.26. 39,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $163.14 and a one year high of $261.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

