Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 129,013 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $7.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,395. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average of $116.37. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.39.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

