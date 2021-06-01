Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases 6,036 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 42,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 58,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Intel by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,831,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $117,190,000 after purchasing an additional 511,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,769,484. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

