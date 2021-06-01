Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases 5,400 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.2% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.93. The company had a trading volume of 89,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,012. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.58. The company has a market capitalization of $204.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.09%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

