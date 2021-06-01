Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.55. 155,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,398,438. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.