Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,344 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,889. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

