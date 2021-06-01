WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Shares Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.75. 2,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 26,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000.

