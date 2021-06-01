Wingstop’s (WING) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $142.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.63, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,435,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,482,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

