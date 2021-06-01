Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.38. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

