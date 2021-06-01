Wells Fargo & Company Raises Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $160.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.62.

NYSE EXR opened at $149.81 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $150.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

