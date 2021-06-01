Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WDH opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

