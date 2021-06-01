Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 404,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $142.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $399.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,138,017.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

