W Green Pay (WGP) Price Down 6.7% This Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $135,388.66 and approximately $1,015.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00082754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.88 or 0.01031352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.87 or 0.09920112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00091687 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

