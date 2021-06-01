Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.11 ($75.42).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €51.14 ($60.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52 week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.56.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

